Update: 3 injured in Zimmerman Trail crash Monday morning

Update 1:55 p.m. Monday

The Billings Police Department said three people were injured in the crash on Zimmerman Trail.

Police said on social media a 35-year-old man was driving a pickup truck south on Zimmerman when it collided head-on with a northbound passenger car driven by a 68-year-old man with a 64-year-old woman passenger.

The collision sent the truck over the guardrail rail and down an embankment. The driver of the truck was ejected and the truck came to rest at the bottom of the hill, police said.

All three people involved in the accident were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not known Monday afternoon.

Zimmerman Trail remained closed early Monday afternoon as road crews made repairs to the guardrail damaged in the crash.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department was investigating a truck over the edge of Zimmerman Trail on Monday morning.

The only passenger was transported to a Billings hospital. The driver was extracted by firefighters who reached the truck from the bottom on Noland Drive.

Zimmerman Trail was closed at the top and bottom.

The investigating is ongoing and there was no immediate information on what caused the accident or the condition of the passenger.