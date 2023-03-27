Watch Now
Country star Billy Currington confirmed for Big Sky Country State Fair

Matt Stell scheduled as opening act
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 14:37:49-04

BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Country State Fair announced on Monday that Grammy-nominated country music star Billy Currington will perform at the fair on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Currington has scored eleven number-one hits since signing with Mercury Records Nashville in 2003, including “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To”, “Good Directions”, “Let Me Down Easy”, “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right”, “People Are Crazy”, and “We Are Tonight”.

Multi-platinum-selling country music artist Matt Stell opens the show on July 21.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 31, at 406statefair.com. General admission tickets will be $30, with reserved grandstand seating available for $35.

The show will be held in Anderson Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m., Matt Stell at 7 p.m., and Billy Currington at 8 p.m.

The Big Sky Country State Fair is slated for July 19-23 in Bozeman at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

