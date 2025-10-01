Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coroner's inquest examines inmate's death in Gallatin County custody

BOZEMAN — A coroner's inquest was held Tuesday to determine if the death of Jordan Soule while in custody of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office was the result of a criminal act.

Soule died July 29, 2023, while in the custody of the sheriff's office.

The jury heard testimony from four witnesses, including detention center officers, a criminal investigation agent from the state, and a forensic pathologist. The pathologist testified that Soule was under the influence of fentanyl at the time of his death.

