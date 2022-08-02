Connecting to the Community: National Night Out events set for Bozeman, Butte

National Night Out is an event aimed at bringing neighborhoods, businesses and public safety together to promote a positive presence of public servants in the communities. This is a national event with thousands of cities hosting local events on the first Tuesday in August. Bozeman Police Department is hosting our local event on Tuesday, August 2nd at the Bozeman Ponds from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

In Butte, the National Night Out is being held at McGruff Park on Gardner Ave. with the fun kicking off at 5:30 pm. Crimestoppers with Law Enforcement and Fire departments will put on a BBQ and offer games, giveaways and more.

Join the fun to get to know local public safety professionals, check out specialized vehicles and equipment, and grab a bite to eat. This year in Bozeman, Double T Catering is serving up BBQ.

The events are free to the public and families are encouraged to attend.

“We are really excited to be bringing together so many of our public safety partners and organizations across Gallatin Valley,” says BPD Community Resource Officer Marek Ziegler. “We’re a growing community and this year’s event reflects that.”

Public safety agencies from around the area will be on hand answering questions and showing off equipment. Agencies include the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana State University Police, Montana Highway Patrol, United States Forest Service, American Medical Response, Special Response Team, Lifeflight, Billings Clinic, Bozeman Fire Department as well as others.