Company purchasing Simms Fishing Products says no one will lose their job

BOZEMAN — No one will lose their job. That's the word from the company that paid $192.5 million to buy Bozeman-based Simms Fishing Products.

In a press conference Wednesday, the CEO of Vista Outdoor, Inc. Chris Metz talked about the buyout describing Simms, known for high-quality fishing gear.

“It’s a cult-like brand,” said Metz. “I’ve been a user and admiring their products for years and I’m in awe of what Simms has built.”

Metz said the leadership team, employees and culture will remain intact as Simms becomes the first fishing brand in the Vista Outdoor portfolio.

“The last thing we want to do is come in and absolutely change everything,” said Metz. “We want to amplify what they're doing. we look at it as an opportunity to invest, support, and add expertise in areas where it might not exist.”

Metz says Vista Outdoor is in the process of becoming 2 separate companies. There will be a sports and outdoor division. The outdoor division will be coming to Bozeman. Metz says they will finalize the transition in the next 12-15 months and he anticipates being able to serve more than 55 million anglers.

