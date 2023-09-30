Class B roundup: No. 7 Three Forks drills Townsend

THREE FORKS — Shane Williams gave Three Forks an early lead, and the Wolves would never look back, cruising past Southern B football rival Townsend for a 46-0 wire-to-wire win Friday.

Williams scored the game's first three touchdowns as Three Forks, ranked No. 7 in the MontanaSports.com power rankings, built a 28-0 halftime lead. The Wolves continued to pour it on in the second half, adding three more touchdowns and preserving the shutout.

Three Forks improves to 5-1 on the season, having won five consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Missoula Loyola. The Wolves travel to No. 6 Manhattan for a pivotal Southern B matchup next week. Both teams have 2-0 conference marks.

Townsend (1-4 overall, 0-2 Southern B) will next play at No. 4 Columbus.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

No. 1 Florence 47, Anaconda 0

No. 2 Eureka 40, Thompson Falls 0

No. 3 Red Lodge 50, Baker 0

No. 4 Columbus 26, No. 9 Jefferson 16

No. 5 Missoula Loyola 23, Whitehall 20 (OT)

No. 6 Manhattan 61, Big Timber 6

No. 8 Shepherd 52, No. 10 Joliet 36

Malta 49, Conrad 13

Glasgow 28, Cut Bank 6

Wolf Point 10, Roundup 6