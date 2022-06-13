City of Livingston warns some residents to prepare for pre-evacuation

UPDATE: 6/13/22, 5:20 PM: The City of Livingston Public Works Department has moved the sand bag distribution point in Livingston to Mike Webb Park on G Street. Earlier today it was located at the fairgrounds.

LIVINGSTON - The City of Livingston is urging some residents to prepare for pre-evacuation due to flooding concerns from the Yellowstone River.

According to a social media post, residents south of Lewis Street to View Vista between B & O Streets should begin pre-evacuation preparations.

An emergency shelter has been activated at Hope Lutheran Church at 2152 Graf Street in Bozeman. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. They will provide meals, a safe place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. Residents can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

The city is warning residents to stay away from swollen river banks and don't drive through water on the roadways, no matter how safe it appears.

