City of Bozeman launches COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for Bozeman residents

BOZEMAN — The City of Bozeman starts its vaccine incentive program for Bozeman residents this Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The program, which is funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, intends to positively reward those who get vaccinated in the community.

According to a press release from the city, the COVID-19 vaccine is available across the city and is a key tool in keeping our community safe from the impacts of the virus. The vaccine incentive program’s first priority is to encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated, while also recognizing that there are many in the community who have already received the vaccine.

Program details:

Any Bozeman resident who proves residency in the city of Bozeman and vaccination status who was vaccinated prior to September 15 may enter a raffle to win a 1,000 dollar visa gift card

Any Bozeman resident who proves residency in the city of Bozeman and vaccination status who is vaccinated between September 15 and November 15 may submit to automatically receive a $25 dollar visa gift card and be entered into a raffle to win a 1,000 dollar visa gift card

The program starts on September 15 and ends on November 15

Residents must bring proof of residency in the form of any piece of mail and proof of COVID-19 vaccination to Bozeman City Hall Finance Department (121 N Rouse Ave) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to participate in the program