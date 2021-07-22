Bozeman Fire Chief issues emergency order closing all burning in city limits of Bozeman

BOZEMAN — All burning in Bozeman city limits has been banned.

Effective on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo issued an emergency order banning all burning in City limits. This order ensures consistency with the current countywide burn ban passed by the Gallatin County Commission earlier this week.

The burn ban includes but is not limited to all open burning, recreational fires, outdoor fire pits, and charcoal grills.

The public is reminded that fireworks are prohibited in city limits with the exception of certain times and days during the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays.

Fire Chief Josh Waldo adds, “We are experiencing extremely dry and fire-prone conditions in our entire community. Be vigilant and exercise personal responsibility. Consider your choices and the impacts they may have even with your day-to-day activities. Things like driving, smoking, or towing anything that may cause a spark are simple things that could have grave impacts if poor choices are made.”

To view the entire order visit the City’s website [weblink.bozeman.net] . To view the Gallatin County Commission’s order from earlier this week visit their website [gallatinmedia.org] .

Photo: Bozeman Fire Department Facebook page