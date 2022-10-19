Chair of Bozeman Health board of directors reportedly resigns

According to an email sent to Bozeman Health employees, the system board of directors of Bozeman Health accepted the resignation of board chair, Signe Farris.

Farris served as board chair for three months and has been on the Bozeman Health system board since 2020.

"I have the deepest admiration and respect of Bozeman Health employees, providers, and care teams and their commitment and devotion to our community," Farris stated in the email provided to MTN by a hospital employee.

MTN News

John How will take over as board chair.

"Our dedication to supporting the organization, our care teams, and all employees during these transitions is unwavering," said How.

Developing story. Check back for updates.