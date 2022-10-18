Bozeman Health employees allege mismanagement, toxic culture at hospital

BOZEMAN — Several people have reached out to MTN News describing greed, mismanagement, and toxicity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Employees at Bozeman health say the Neurology Department has quit en masse. This means that people need to go to Billings for that sort of care. It is also said that employees are required to see as many as two patients every 15 minutes.

On the Bozeman Reddit page, there was a discussion about the culture at Bozeman health with one post stating, “The doctors and nurses have been pleading with management to address the inadequacies that will eventually cause a patient to lose their life. there has been an outcrying for the CEO and the board to address the overworked employees.”

In an email obtained by MTN News, Bozeman Health CEO John Hill let all staff know of the vote of no confidence in him and the board of directors in the email he says quote “ While I am disappointed in the outcome, I remain committed to leading this health system as I always have with integrity-” The email goes on to say that this does not change the leadership structure at Bozeman Health.

In a statement to MTN news Bozeman Health Communications Director Lauren Brendel says, "We take this notice seriously and the Bozeman health system board of directors assumes responsibility for making such changes as are appropriate under the circumstances. We will work with physician leadership toward solutions to serve our community."

A physician group is reportedly waiting to hear about an upcoming meeting with the board of directors.

