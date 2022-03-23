Central Valley, Bozeman Fire tackle structure fire on Royal Road in Belgrade

BOZEMAN — Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Royal Road in Belgrade on Wednesday morning, according to the Central Valley Fire District (CVFD).

CVFD first reported the blaze on social media around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday. Bozeman Fire also responded, providing mutual aid, and reported defensive fire operations were underway.

Defensive fire operations are conducted from the exterior of a structure when crews are unable to initiate an interior attack.

By 8:42 a.m., CVFD reported crews had called for fire control and continued to watch for hotspots.

No further details about cause, injuries, extent of damage, or if the structure was occupied were available. We will update you if we get more information.

MTN was able to capture the following images from the scene:

Jeff Hoyt / MTN News

