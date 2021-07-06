Carbon County authorities seeking information on missing hiker last seen July 1

RED LODGE — Authorities in Carbon County are seeking information on Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old missing hiker who was last heard from at 8 p.m. July 1 on a trail accessed near Red Lodge, according to a Monday night media release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

Morell, originally from Idaho and recently graduated from Montana State University, hiked out on the West Fork Trailhead, about 14 miles west of Red Lodge in the afternoon of July 1. Morell last contacted her mother at 8 p.m. on July 1 using a GPS communication device.

Morell is an experienced hiker and was planning to hike to the top of five mountain peaks in the area. Morell has an orange and gray tent set up in the Shadow Lake area, according to the release.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillin told MTN News that Morell's vehicle was still at the trailhead and after a helicopter search on Monday, crews reached her campsite in the evening.

Anyone who has seen Morell after 8 p.m. on July 1 is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 406-446-1234.