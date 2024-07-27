Camp out: Pipestone is getting a new RV park

PIPESTONE — Pipestone is a recreational hotspot. You can dirt bike, camp, and 4-wheel. And in just a few short months they're also going to have an RV park.

“I know Pipestone is the Mecca for having fun and just enjoying mother nature here in Montana. So I figured it would be a great fit for an RV park” says Keith Curtis.

Keith is the owner of Pipestone Rentals & Adventures, and now owner of Pipestone RV Park. Keith grew up in Dillon Montana, and has been recreating in Pipestone for over 15 years.

“I love the area that's kind of what drew me in here,” Keith told me

And, if you’re unfamiliar with the Pipestone area, Keith says, “What makes Pipestone so special is its unique rock formations. You have the ringing rocks. Then you have areas like the Flintstone house. And you have Delmoe Lake up here too so you have some bodies of water. And not to mention a huge network of trails”.

This is why Keith calls Pipestone the “Moab of Montana”. Keith tells me he and his business partners have been working on this RV park for nearly 6 years.

“It was not an easy task because of the landscape,” Keith told me.

Almost 2 years ago they started moving dirt, and now the park is well under way. Keith tells me when this park is finished, “There are 80 full hookup sites. Power, water, and sewer. And then we’ll have a combination of 31 cabin and tent sites” says Keith.

Jonah Fiedler

Along with a registration building, lounge area, general store, 3 shower houses, around 20 bathrooms, and a 30,000-gallon water system. Keith also hopes to add activities for the guests such as Pickleball courts, horseshoes, a large playground for kids, and more.

With so many amenities, this RV park is going to be large. So, I asked Vance, a local dirt biker who’s ridden Pipestone for 23 years, how he thinks an RV park will affect the area.

“I think it will be better just because there’s so many people camping everywhere up here, off the trail and stuff. So, if they had a place to camp down there it might not destroy it up here as much,” says Vance.

Keith tells me this RV park will allow campers to enjoy Pipestone without the risk of damaging their rigs.

“In the past, if a big camper wanted to come camping, they would have to drive up Delmoe Lake Road which can be a bit washboard-y. And we’re not too far up the road, so it's easy access for the customers,” says Keith.

So, mark your calendars because Pipestone RV Park is expected to open this September.

“I think the general community will benefit by just getting out in the great outdoors and enjoying it.”

