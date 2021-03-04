BZN: Alaska Airlines to offer non-stop summer seasonal service to San Diego, San Francisco

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport confirmed Thursday that Alaska Airlines will introduce non-stop summer seasonal service to San Diego, CA (SAN) and San Francisco, CA (SFO). The new San Diego service will operate five days per week from May 20, 2021, through September 7, 2021, and San Francisco service will operate on Saturdays from June 19, 2021, through September 4, 2021.

“With these additions, Alaska will serve five destinations from BZN, three in California. These new destinations continue the expansion of Alaska service to BZN all along the west coast,” said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director.

Alaska will operate these flights with Embraer E-175. (Flight schedules subject to change)

