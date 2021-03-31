Butte-Silver Bow sheriff: Be prepared, use good judgment if venturing into mountains

BUTTE — Over the past three weeks, 15–90 Search and Rescue has been involved in four separate operations. Each time, the people needing to be rescued had underestimated the weather and road conditions and became stranded. In addition, they were all reportedly unprepared.

Three of the incidents involved people attempting to travel the Highlands Road from the Roosevelt Drive area to Feely. They all became stranded and had to be rescued at night.

According to a press release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, at this time of year, the road is impassable. "We are asking persons to use common sense," he said. "Understand the road conditions, the capabilities of your vehicle, and be prepared for an unexpected stay when traveling in mountain terrain."

Lester said these operations are unnecessarily straining Search and Rescue resources and are easily preventable if good judgment is used.

“It’s pretty simple, If you are starting to be concerned about the conditions, do not complicate matters by driving into worse conditions and darkness,” said Lester.

