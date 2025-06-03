BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow officials gathered in the courthouse rotunda on Monday to hold their annual Pride proclamation, a symbolic event celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community, despite the recent legislative session's passage of a law banning the display of certain flags, including the Pride flag, at public buildings.

Butte-Silver Bow holds annual Pride Proclamation despite new state law

The event serves as a kickoff to Pride Month and commemorates an anti-discrimination ordinance that has been in effect in Butte County for nearly a decade. Participants, including local officials and community members, expressed their commitment to inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing Butte-Silver Bow's stance as a place of refuge amid statewide challenges.

“This shows that Butte County is sticking up for us and that we are seen,” said Bram Cunningham, a community advocate. “At least in this county—maybe not in the state as a whole—but there are good spots like Butte and other places in Montana, and there is hope.”

The new state law restricts the display of flags and banners representing political viewpoints related to political parties, race, sexual orientation, gender, or ideology, sparking concern among community members.

