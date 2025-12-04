Butte Schools operating normally, December 4th, following online threat

Butte Schools are open and operating normally December 4th, following what Butte Police say was an online threat against Butte High School.

Butte Police and Butte School District sent out a release this morning noting that they are aware of social media posts suggesting a threat at Butte High.

The release continues, and details that officers spoke to the students involved, and their parents, and have determined that there is no credible threat to Butte High School or any other Butte school.

Again, Butte Schools are open and operating normally December 4th.

The release ends noting that additional information will be shared, if it becomes available.

