Butte residents decry speeding in their neighborhood after fatal accident

BUTTE — A deadly traffic accident on a section of Iron Street is a tragic example to many residents in this neighborhood that too many motorists are driving too fast on the road.

“Right there, right there, that’s it, that was 45 miles per hour,” said Iron Street resident Bryan Krueger as a pickup truck drove by.

For three blocks on West Iron Street, the speed limit is 35 mph, but the road suddenly becomes a 65 mph entrance onto Interstate 90. Some residents say many motorists ignore the speed limit

“These people don’t care, they do not care. Once they turn that corner on Iron Street, it’s an immediate highway,” Krueger said.

Some residents have made many complaints to city officials about improving the road from reducing the speed limit and the number of lanes, and increasing traffic enforcement.

“There’s a school bus stop on the corner, elder neighbors walk through here for daily exercise, you’ve got people who ride bikes for exercise and they treat it like it’s an interstate highway,” said Allison Andersen, who also lives in the neighborhood.

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old Butte man was killed while riding his motorcycle at high speed and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Iron and Travonia at about 7:30 p.m.

The Butte coroner identified the man killed as 24-year-old Jared Bowser of Butte.

The Montana Highway Patrol uses Crash Prevention Units to crack down on speeders.

“Where the troopers are out in force, in groups, we’re targeting a single area. And those have been very effective, we’ve issued several citations and warnings also,” said Capt. Josh Brown of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Motorists exiting the interstate on this eastbound lane are greeted by two large 35 mph signs, but residents in this neighborhood believe more needs to be done to slow motorists down.

“That’s an everyday occurrence, every day,” said Krueger as a person sped by doing a wheelie on a dirt bike. “He’ll be the next one, that kid will be the next one we pick up off the highway … in parts and pieces.”

