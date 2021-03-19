Butte police report few arrests over St. Patrick's Day

BUTTE — People seemed well behaved in Butte during Wednesday’s St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Butte police reported no major disturbances in Uptown during and only made one arrest related to the celebration for a parole violation.

There were four driving under the influence arrests during the time of the event, but police said the relatively small crowd did not get too rowdy.

“I talked to our graveyard people who were out they said everything went smooth, there weren't any disturbances at the bars, we didn't have to close the bars down early at all. All the bars closed by 12:30, which is the regulation at this time, so it went really good,” said Butte Undersheriff George Skuletich.

Police also reported no incidents of property damage during the celebration.