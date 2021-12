BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Coroner identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting as 42-year-old William Harris of Butte.

Harris was shot and killed at his residence at 815 Main Street about 6:55 p.m. Sunday.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said two people are expected to be charged in connection with this incident this afternoon, however, the identities of the suspects have not been released.