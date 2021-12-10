Butte Historic Trust purchases first historical home to restore

BUTTE - With just the wooden bones and an idea, the Butte historic trust saw the potential of this rundown historical building to become a home once more.

The trust purchased the house as part of their program to restore, rehabilitate, and sell historical homes in Butte.

"You know it’s such a great city and I think I didn’t really appreciate that as a kid, but I just love the history and I love how much one piece of architecture can tell about Butte," said Emma Cunneen.

The house was built in the 1890s for a woman who lost her husband in a mining accident. From then on, the house was purchased by widows. The house was even used as a boarding house.

Time had passed and the old home had sat empty for years.

Windows were covered in dust and boarded up. Holes could be seen throughout the walls of the house. The dirty clawfoot bathtub left in what used to be the bathroom was stripped of its feet.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS

The house on Jackson Street was purchased through the Butte-Silver Bow tax auction for $11,000.

Butte Historic Trust’s goal for the house right now is to fix and partly rebuild the foundation, install all new wiring, new plumbing and insulation. Plans are to make the historical house a two-bedroom, one and a half bath once completed.

"Like our goal is just kinda to be part of the effort of reviving Uptown Butte and just glorifying and celebrating its history," said Cunneen.

The funds from the sale of the house will go toward their next restoration project.

