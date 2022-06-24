Butte fireworks sales start later this year

BUTTE - Do you hear that? Exactly. It’s quiet. That’s because a local ordinance in Butte has just kicked in to shorten the time period when you can buy and use fireworks.

“At least in the Butte area, I don’t think it’s going to affect us too much. I think everybody in this town really loves their fireworks. Even with the shortened season we’re still going to sell more, it’s just going to be busier than it was previous years,” said James Beck with TNT Fireworks in Butte.

Last year Butte’s Council of Commissioners reduced the number of days to sell and use fireworks in Butte from 12 to 8 days. Fireworks can be sold in Butte beginning Monday, June 27th to July 4th.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS Last year Butte’s Council of Commissioners reduced the number of days to sell and use fireworks in Butte from 12 to 8 days. Fireworks can be sold in Butte beginning Monday June 27th to July 4th.



“Be respectful, you know, to your neighbors. We don’t have a noise ordinance here in Butte-Silver Bow, but we’re just asking people to be respectful,” said Butte Fire Chief Zach Osborne.

Fire officials are confident the wetter conditions will be much safer for fireworks usage this year.

“Last year was a little stressful. Our conditions are a lot better this year than last year. Not near as dry. We had a great spring,” said Osborne.

And this year consumers might run into a little sticker shock at their local stands as firework costs might be a little bit higher.

“There’s still supply shortages. On average, I think most fireworks were up 20 percent from last year, so there’s a big difference in the prices this year,” said Beck.

Though conditions are better this year, fire officials are still warning people to be safe and responsible when using fireworks.

