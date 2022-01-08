Butte fans pack the sports bars to cheer on Tommy Mellott in championship game

BUTTE - It’s been a tough day for the Bobcats, but the faithful in Butte were out in support of their favorite son Tommy Mellott.

“Hoping for the Butte guy, just hoping for the Butte guy to make some moves for us, Montana. Huge Montana fan,” said Tabitha Marsenich of Butte, who watch the game from Maloney’s Bar.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS People were eager to get a good seat at the restaurants and sports bars, so they arrived early to make it in time for the 10 o’clock kickoff.

“We had customers here at the restaurant before 9:30 wanting to get in to watch the game,” said Metal’s Sports Bar and Grill Manager Jenna Aldred.

Some Montana State alumni from Conrad decided to watch the game in Butte rather than make the long trip to Texas.

John Emeigh Montana State alumnus Terry Peters enjoys the Montana State/North Dakota State game from Metals Bar and Grill in Butte Saturday morning.

“We were going to go down and watch the game and then when we saw how expensive the tickets were our buddy Jack here thought it would be good to come down and watch from Butte and see Touchdown Tommy’s hometown,” said Montana State Alumnus Terry Peters of Conrad.

Things started out tough for the Bobcats with Mellott leaving the game with an ankle injury. Former Montana Tech Head Coach Bob Green still had some words of wisdom for the Bobcats.

“You just got to make sure you beat blocks on defense, make sure you tackle well, can’t let them off the hook like they did on 3rd and 14 there,” said Coach Green as he watched from Metals.

Strolling up a few blocks to Maloney’s Bar, Mellott fans were still hopeful in the first half of the game.

“It’s sad to see Tommy Mellott get hurt the first playing of the game, really upset for the Bobcats, but Go, Cats, hope you win,” said Dan Hickey.

Cullen Younker also didn’t want to be discouraged, “Just trying to cheer them up, down by 14 early, you know, it’s kind of hard to be down by two touchdowns this early in the game, we got it, nothing to be worried about.”

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS 86'd?

Well, it really doesn’t matter who wins or losses, as long as it’s a really good game.

North Dakota State routed Montana State 38-10.

