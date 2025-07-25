Butte drive-in theater concerned zoning change could hurt business

BUTTE – The owners of a classic, drive-in movie theater just south of Butte are concerned about a proposed change in the zoning ordinance that could have some adverse effects to this very unique business.

“You know, unless the person next to us who has the property with their development cares about us, we’re like up a creek without a paddle,” said co-owner Holly Hansen.

The owners of Silver Bow Drive-In are concerned that a proposal to zone their area as high industrial could bring a new business next to the theater that could affect moviegoers. The theater is pushing for protections in the new zoning law.

WATCH: Historic Drive-In Theater Faces Uncertain Future Amid Proposed Zoning Changes

Will the Lights Go Out? Drive-In Theater Battles Proposed Zoning Change

“Something to say that we are protected from lights, from noise, from all those things that would impact a drive-in theater here,” she said.

The drive-in has been at the location off German Gulch Road since 1977. In that time, an industrial park has developed around them. They fear a new development will be built on the 17-acre plot just east of the drive-in and possibly ruin their business.

“Do they want a local business that some people have given their heart and souls here to not be here anymore?” asked Holly Hansen.

Last year, the drive-in successfully blocked a permit for a travel stop to be built next to it.

On July 31st, Butte’s Planning Board will host a public hearing on the new zoning ordinance at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the third floor of the courthouse. The Hansen family plans to attend. They fear for the future of the drive-in.

“If something happened to it and it was gone, it would have quite an effect on me. All this stuff has been extremely stressful on my family and myself,” said co-owner Mark Hansen.