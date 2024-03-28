Butte community theater performing Grease

BUTTE - A Butte community theater is taking us back to the fabulous fifties with its upcoming performance of a popular musical.

The Orphan Girl Children's Theater is doing a community production of Grease featuring a cast of local teenagers and adults. This famous musical tells the story of the rebellious outcasts of Rydell High School who spend their days bucking the system in their search for love and friendship.

Many people are familiar with the popular 1978 movie adaptation of the original musical, but the stage performance will offer many new songs and scenes that audiences may not know about.

“A lot of people don't even know the movie is different from the stage play. The stage play has extra songs that aren't in the movie and is missing some songs that are in the movie, so this version is more back to the roots of what Grease was originally, like a comedy joke about a group of kids being rebellious,” said Director Sandra Mellott.

The show opens this Friday at the Orphan Girl Theater on the west side of the Mother Lode Theater off West Park Street at 6 p.m. The next show is Saturday and then April 4th through the 6th at the same time and a 1 p.m. matinée on April 7th.