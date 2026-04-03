Brock Tessman Sworn In as Montana State University’s 13th President

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Thursday afternoon, a packed room on the Montana State University campus welcomed the official inauguration of Brock Tessman as MSU’s 13th president.

An estimated 500 attendees — including eager Bobcats and Montana representatives — gathered for the ceremony.

WATCH: Dr. Brock Tessman sworn in as MSU's 13th President

MSU INAGURATION

The event began with Montana State representatives dressed in academic regalia entering the room,followed by Tessman, his wife, and their two daughters.

Once on stage, guests heard speeches and songs, including a performance by the Bobcat Singers honoring American Indian history.

Tessman was then presented with the presidential medallion. The commissioner of higher education took the stage next, presenting Tessman with the presidential Bible. Tessman placed his hand on it, took an oath,and was sworn in.

In his first speech as president, Tessman expressed gratitude and looked toward the future of the university— including plans to integrate artificial intelligence across academic programs.

“The AI wave will wash up on the shore of all of these programs at our university and more,” Tessman said.

WATCH: President Tessman's full inaguration speech

MSU PRESIDENT'S INAGURATION

He concluded with a final message to the university and the state.

"It is the honor of my lifetime to serve as the 13th president of Montana State University," Tessman said.

Tessman closed by leading the crowd in the familiar chant: “Go Cats Go!”