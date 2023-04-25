Broadwater County Sheriff and Coroner: Man dies morning after eating at Dave's Sushi

A man died after eating at the popular Bozeman restaurant, Dave’s Sushi, according to Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser, who is also the county coroner.

Sheriff Rauser says the 74-year-old man died at his home in Broadwater County.

Sheriff Rauser says the call came in at 6:34 AM on the morning of April 18 and a relative told the responding officer that the man had eaten at Dave’s Sushi the night before, the same night the Gallatin County Health Department reported they received complaints of people becoming ill which led to the investigation and closure of the restaurant.

Sheriff Rauser says the officer who responded to the death reported that the man had been vomiting and was severely dehydrated.

According to Sheriff Rauser, his office is waiting for the results of the autopsy and is working with state and local health departments.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department has not linked the death to food at Dave's Sushi.

Dave’s Sushi remains closed.

We will provide updates if more information becomes available.

