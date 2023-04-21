Dave's Sushi closed until further notice by health department due to possible foodborne illness

Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman is closed until further notice due to possible foodborne illness by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

The health department was notified of possible foodborne illness linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on April 17. At this time, it is unclear what pathogen caused the illness.

The health department says this is an isolated incident and the owners and staff have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

On April 18, the health department performed an inspection and reportedly found Dave’s Sushi with four violations.

Dave’s Sushi will remain closed until further notice, pending a full investigation.

We will provide updates if more information becomes available.