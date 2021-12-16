Bridger Bowl set to open on Dec. 21

BOZEMAN - Bridger Bowl will open Tuesday, December 21st. In a press release, officials noted that Tuesday night's storm brought some snow, but did not give Bridger Bowl quite what they needed. "In fact town received more than the mountain," the release states.

Starting Sunday, December 19th at sundown for the remainder of the season, no uphill travel is allowed, there are no exceptions. Skiers need to stay clear of snow-making equipment and be aware that hazardous conditions exist.

MTN NEWS

Limited Services Available this Saturday & Sunday, December 18-19 from 10am-3pm (Lifts are NOT spinning)