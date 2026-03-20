Bridger Bowl set to close Sunday

BOZEMAN — Some sad news for skiers - Bridger Bowl announced that their closing day will be Sunday, March 22.

"With the recent warm temperatures, we've made the difficult decision to wrap up the season a bit earlier than planned. We are so grateful for everyone who made it so special," reads a statement on their website.

The closing weekend was set for Sunday, April 22.

According to MTN Chief Meteorologist Mike Heard, temperatures this weekend are expected to be 65 degrees on Saturday and 56 degrees on Sunday.

