Bridger Bowl Rewards Staff With Bonuses After Short Ski Season

BOZEMAN — Many skiers and snowboarders likely noticed that Bridger Bowl looked a little dry this season, leading the ski area to close about three weeks earlier than planned. While riders were disappointed, the early closure also had a major impact on the employees who rely on the winter season for their livelihoods.

“Having to send people along is never, never fun,” said General Manager Hiram Towle.

Towle has been the general manager of Bridger Bowl since 2022, but has worked in the ski industry for far longer.

WATCH: Bridger Bowl gives seasonal workers bonuses after dry winter forced a 3-week early closure

Bridger Bowl gives seasonal workers bonuses after dry winter forced 3-week early closure

“I sold high-tech equipment into the ski industry before I actually started in the ski industry, but I started in 2002,” Towle said.

He has seen his fair share of dry winters and knows how drastically they can affect a ski area and the people who work there.

“It just makes us scramble a lot more. It does affect our visits, too. People don’t tend to come up when it’s nice and warm, and they can play golf,” Towle said.

On average, Bridger Bowl receives about 300 inches of seasonal snowfall. This year, it saw just 138 inches — 162 inches below average — which forced the ski area to stop spinning lifts three weeks early and send seasonal employees home without pay.

“We tried very hard to envision a way that we could stay open both for the public and for the employees, but it was just too unclear with 70-degree days and a really thin snowpack,” Towle said.

Then, when employees received an email a few days ago, it was a reason to celebrate.

“We’ve closed early and opened late. These things do happen, but this was a pretty extreme example, so we figured we would try to do something. Hopefully, help a bunch of people out, ” Towle said.

The email told Bridger Bowl seasonal employees they would receive their standard end-of-year bonus, along with an additional bonus to compensate for the shortened season.

“We brought it to the board, and I’m happy to say the board was more than supportive — they actually asked if we would do more,” Towle said.

Towle did not share specifics about the bonus amounts.

“Let’s just say it was met with quite a bit of rejoicing. We had a lot of employees reach out to say thank you, and I know it did make an impact — that’s exactly what we wanted to do,” Towle said.

During peak season, Bridger Bowl employs around 400 to 500 workers, who Towle says are the heart and soul of the resort. He hopes this bonus serves as a reminder of their importance to the ski area’s success.

“All these employees that we really cherish, we definitely try to take care of. We have a huge return rate, which is a testament to the fact that they love to work here. We hope that doesn’t change and that they’ll come back and help us take care of the guests — we usually blow their minds,” Towle said.