Brawl of the Wild basketball games to be broadcast by Scripps Sports

BOZEMAN — The Montana and Montana State men's and women's basketball teams will meet Saturday for the first Brawl of the Wild rivalry games of the 2025-26 seasons.

Both contests will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN.

The women will take the court first, with the Bobcats and Lady Griz tipping off at 2 p.m. inside Worthington Arena for the teams' first meeting since last year's epic Big Sky Conference championship thriller. Montana State won that game 58-57 on a last-second shot by Marah Dykstra that sent that Bobcats the NCAA tournament.

MSU is off to another torrid start this season. The Bobcats are the lone unbeaten team remaining in Big Sky play after starting their league slate with four consecutive wins. MSU is 11-4 overall.

Montana is on the opposite end of the conference standings. The Lady Griz are 0-4 in the Big Sky and 3-12 overall.

The UM and MSU men's game, which will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday, features two of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference. The Grizzlies and Bobcats have matching records: 3-1 in conference and 9-8 overall.

Montana swept the season series with Montana State last season on its way to winning the Big Sky title. The Grizzlies have won four of the past five over the Bobcats.

Veteran play-by-play voice Ben Creighton will be on the call for both games with Krista Redpath serving as the color analyst for the women's game and Jeff Riggs for the men's game. MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen will be the courtside reporter for both games.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN