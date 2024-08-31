Bozeman's State of Play continues to grow, bringing unique educational approach to young learners

BOZEMAN — A new schooling program emphasizing art and creativity for preschoolers and kindergartners has rolled out in Bozeman, and they are already filled up for this upcoming school year.

Robyn West is excited to teach at the new programs launched by State of Play.

"I just see this place as something extraordinary and new that Bozeman doesn't have right now," West says.

Katie Dolen and Kama Werner founded the business during COVID-19 as a place where parents can come play with their children in an art-focused environment.

"We had such a positive impact on the community that a group of parents came to us and said we want more ... It was always in the pipe dream. We were excited to launch [the preschool] within the first six months of opening. Now, we are growing into a new space. We are adding kindergarten, so we are excited about this new growth," says Dolen.

The new school space boasts art-filled walls, as these little Picassos are taught with a Reggio-based curriculum. They say Reggio kids explore and experiment with various objects, tools, materials, and activities in their environment.

"It's really exciting to be providing something unique and creative where art and social and emotional growth are at the forefront of how the children learn about the world around them," says Dolen.

These kids even recreate works by famous artists. The children created their own rendition of Ugo Rondinones' Seven Magic Mountains art installation.

Katie said the artist was more than impressed: "He said these three- and four-year-olds are doing this in the middle of Montana!"

So, how much does it cost to send your tiny tot?

Katie and Kama were unable to say, but they did emphasize utilizing a free pass in partnership with the Bozeman Public Library to experience the play portion of their business.

"We have a very high teacher-student ratio, really understanding that, and the cost is associated with kind of factors into that," Werner says.

West says there is a lot to learn about teaching structures among institutions.

"Whether it's public schools, private schools, federal programs, and just different modalities. I am excited to kind of bring all of that together here and let it just kind of shine," she says.

The school is already full for this upcoming school year.

For more information on their date night offerings and how to play at their location, visit the State of Play website.