BOZEMAN — Best Buy's new Bozeman location held its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

The Bozeman store is Best Buy's fourth location in Montana, with stores in Billings, Kalispell, and Missoula.

The Bozeman store is located at 2155 Cattail Street, in the former location of Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

MTN's Jane McDonald was there to catch the excitement as the first customers walked through the doors: