Bozeman's Music Villa expanding, opening second location in Billings

Company also announces purchase and closure of Billings music store
Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 02, 2024
BILLINGS — Bozeman's Music Villa announced Thursday that the music store specializing in guitars was expanding to a second location in downtown Billings.

Music Villa said in a press release the business will open a new store at 112 N. Broadway, formerly Kismet Fine Rugs, in the spring.

The company also announced that it has purchased the Guitars & Amps business on Grand Avenue in Billings and that store has closed.

According to the press release:

"The Billings live music and entertainment scene has grown over the last decade as new local venues and promotors brought year-round shows to venues large and small: First Interstate Arena, Pub Station, Alberta Bair Theater, Craft Local, and Thirsty Street Brewing Company. Music Villa has made a name for itself with large touring acts while also becoming a hub for musicians across Montana. The team at Music Villa has successfully created a support network that helps fellow musicians promote their bands and connect with other musicians throughout the state."

