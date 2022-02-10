Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport handled more than 2 million passengers in 12 month period

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) reports handling more than two million passengers for the 12-month period ending Jan. 31, 2022.

According to a BZN press release, the airport saw 2,020,628 passengers, the first time a Montana airport has surpassed two million passengers in any consecutive 12-month period.

“The Bozeman market continues to show its strength and resiliency despite the impacts of COVID," said Brian Sprenger, Airport Director. "BZN has seen an 82 percent increase in passengers over the past five years and is now ranked in the top 90 airports in the nation in terms of passengers (currently 86th). In an area of the country where air service is vital in connecting people to the world, this unparalleled access for a community our size is critical to our economy."

BZN also set its 10th consecutive monthly passenger record in January 2022 with 167,043 passengers, an increase of 20.8 percent over the previous record set in January 2020.