Bozeman School Board adds baseball to high school sports lineup

BOZEMAN — Baseball fans in Bozeman have a new reason to cheer. Monday’s school board meeting was a home run for the sport, as the board voted to introduce baseball programs to local high schools.

“In the summer, sometimes it rocks in here pretty good. We get a nice night and we get 400 to 500 people here,” said Dan Purpura, head coach of the Bozeman Bucks.

Purpura has played baseball his entire life, including six years professionally, making him a natural fit to lead the Bucks.

“I love coaching and instructing, and I know all the guys, so it’s just something I enjoy doing,” Purpura said.

The Bozeman Bucks are part of the American Legion program and currently field three teams in Bozeman. They play about 24 games each season and compete in a state tournament. Until now, the Bucks were the only opportunity for local high school students to play organized baseball.

MTN NEWS “A lot of the guys are really excited about it,” Purpura said. “Many of the families and players want to play for their school because they do football, basketball, and all the other sports.”

On Monday, the Bozeman School Board voted to add baseball teams to both Bozeman High and Gallatin High. The decision follows the Montana High School Association’s first-ever state baseball tournament in 2023, the year baseball became an official sport in the state. That inaugural season saw 25 schools fielding 21 teams, including Belgrade, Butte, and Billings High.

“We will be starting baseball spring of 2026. The first day of baseball for Bozeman High and Gallatin High will be March 26. In the next month, we are hoping to set a schedule,” said Mark Ator, the Bozeman School District’s athletic director.

Ator said the district is working with the Legion program to use its baseball field as part of a short-term agreement. For now, the Bozeman Bucks, Bozeman Hawks and Gallatin Raptors will all play at Hero’s Park at the fairgrounds for at least the first season.

“I think any time you get a chance for our kids to do more, it’s a good thing,” Ator said.

Purpura said he has some concerns about how the new high school teams might impact the summer Legion league.

“I think some guys are just going to get their fix playing high school, and they won’t play summer ball,” he said.

Still, he admits only time will tell. Head coach positions for the new high school teams will open soon, and when asked if he would apply, Purpura didn’t rule it out.

“I might. A few people have asked me to coach the Bozeman High team,” he said.

