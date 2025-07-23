Bozeman residents raise concerns over proposed Fowler Lane housing development

A proposed housing development near Fowler Lane is raising concerns among Bozeman residents, particularly those living in the Harvest Creek neighborhood.

During a packed homeowners association meeting Tuesday night, neighbors voiced frustration over early concept plans for the project, which could bring 84 units of affordable townhomes and duplexes to the open space.

“How dense are we going to build?” and “What are we going to put up against people’s backyard?” were just some of the questions asked, resident Greg Gilpin tells me.

WATCH: Bozeman Residents Voice Concerns Over Proposed Fowler Lane Affordable Housing Development

Neighbors Worry About Density and Design in Bozeman’s Fowler Lane Housing Project

Gilpin, who has lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said he feels the process is moving too fast.

“Does it feel like Bozeman? Do we need to develop at the pace that is something that would be in a metropolitan area?” Gilpin said.

David Fine, Bozeman’s housing and urban renewal manager, walked attendees through early concept plans that include two- to four-story buildings spread across five acres. Neighbors carefully studied the renderings, raising concerns about scale, compatibility, and design.

“We are 21 property owners that are going to be butchered up against this new five-acre development,” Gilpin says.

To get a better look at the site, Fine met with MTN News near the roundabout off Oak Street and the future Fowler Lane corridor.

“Between the roads and these homes here is where the housing is going to go,” Fine explained.

Following Tuesday night’s meeting, MTN News asked how common it is for the city to act as the lead developer on a housing project.

“This is unique,” Fine said.

He added that the city serving as the developer allows for greater flexibility and responsiveness to public feedback.

“The city is going to proceed through the design process and check in and do community engagement,” Fine said.

City officials say their top priority is affordability. They’re aiming to offer the homes at 120 to 160 percent of the area median income, which would put the price tag around $488,000.

“The goal is we put something on the market that doesn’t exist, that allows people to buy into our community to put down roots,” Fine said.

The project is still in the early planning stages. The city has not yet submitted for annexation or rezoning.

“It is definitely not the final concept. We have lots of time to listen to folks, but I think our goal is to get something out there so we can start the conversation early,” Fine said.

Still, density remains a hot topic.

“I think you can do density with good design, and that’s what we are doing here,” Fine said.

Residents, however, say affordability alone isn’t enough.

“We want affordable housing, but we want dignified affordable housing that can allow a family to flourish,” Gilpin said.

The next meeting on the project is scheduled for Aug. 12.