Bozeman residents excited as decorations transform Main Street for the holidays

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, downtown Bozeman transforms into a Christmas wonderland.

Jeanie Arnold, owner of Silver Annies, snaps photos outside her store on Main Street and Black Avenue as Bozeman's Christmas decorations are perched above the street.

“I absolutely love our Bozeman spiders. And I know there's a big debate,” says Arnold.

Often called squids or spiders, it's an annual debate around town.

“Oh, they are the Bozeman spiders, they're the downtown Bozeman spiders,” says Arnold.

Bozeman firefighters and volunteers carry and lift the trees and garland up quickly in single digit temperatures.

“Its cold and we’ve had some zip ties break trying to get the garland up but for the most part it goes up pretty easy,” says Bozeman Fire Engineer, Tim O’Tool.

A warm cup of coffee from Arnold signifies the halfway point for the volunteers.

“There’s been years in the past where I brought some of the fireman coffees and I was thinking about going and doing that here,” says Arnold.

As each intersection comes together, the holiday spirit becomes more apparent.

"I mean, if you've gone to other places over the holidays, you realize that these decorations are really old and very, very unique to Bozeman. You don't see these kinds of things. So they just bring me to the Christmas here with,” says Arnold.

The decorations turn on at this year's Christmas Stroll on Saturday, December 3.