Annual Christmas Stroll happening Saturday, December 3

BOZEMAN — The 42nd Annual Christmas Stroll in Historic Downtown Bozeman will take place on Saturday, December 3.

The event will run from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM with festive activities, food, and fun. This is a family event with an interactive Winter Circus Village, photos with Santa, a lighting ceremony, a gingerbread house contest, Christmas carols, and food and nonprofit activity vendors.

The Annual Christmas Stroll is a free community event and fully supported by business sponsors and the sales of the Christmas Stroll button souvenirs.

You can purchase an official 2022 Christmas Stroll button for $4 and be put into a drawing to win various prize packages totaling over $3,000. Prizes include Bridger Bowl lift tickets, an Endeavoring Ballooning Flight for two, Downtown Dollars, and more.

The Downtown Bozeman Association encourages the public to consider purchasing a button to help keep the Christmas Stroll tradition alive.

Official 2022 Christmas Stroll Buttons can be purchased at various locations throughout Bozeman.

A general schedule for the Annual Christmas Stroll can be found online.