Bozeman Public Library Board of Trustees votes against development proposal

On Wednesday, the Bozeman Public Library Board of Trustees voted to pass a motion to not allow New York developers to build on their land.

A large crowd of community members showed up to the meeting to share their thoughts and concerns about the potential development.

A New York firm was planning to buy land to the west side of the library on Wallace Street off of Main to build a hotel, condos, and multifamily homes. The firm asked the library to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to lease library parking lot spaces to build a parking garage for the new development while allowing the library to use the new garage.

After a presentation from developers and public comment, the Board ultimately decided to not allow the construction of this parking garage on their property.