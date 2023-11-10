Proposed development could hinder Bozeman Public Library patrons access, parking

BOZEMAN -- Supporters of the Bozeman Public Library are warning the public that a proposed development of a parking facility could impact patrons' access to the library and the future growth of the institution.

According to the Bozeman Public Library Foundation, the proposed plan of a mixed-use hotel/condo/multifamily development could affect public access to the Bozeman Public Library for an extended period of time and constrain the library’s ability to grow its infrastructure far into the future.

In a letter to the City of Bozeman and the Bozeman Public Library, Bozeman Hotel MM LLC c/o Left Lane Development based in New York, the developers presented a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) that states the development would be approximately 350,000 square feet at 606 and 608 East Main St. and a parking structure on the parking lot of the library. The proposed parking structure would reportedly serve the hotel property as well as the library property.

The developer is requesting a 75-year easement with an option for an additional 75 years. The developer would lease the parking lot property for $1/year for 75 years. The easement would prohibit the library from constructing anything on its property that is taller than the existing structure.

The library’s Board of Trustees will hear a presentation from the developers at the regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 4 pm in the large community room, which is open to the public.

Click here for more information about the project.