Bozeman Police searching for missing 56-year-old woman

56-year-old Augusta Old Crow last had contact with family members on February 10, 2026
Bozeman Police Department
BOZEMAN — Bozeman Police Department detectives are investigating a Missing Persons incident.

56-year-old Augusta Old Crow last had contact with family members on February 10, 2026. There are concerns that Old Crow may be in medical distress, and she may need medical attention.

Old Crow is described as a Native American female with black hair, brown eyes, 5’ 6” tall, and approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Old Crow is urged to contact Detective Spencer Jenkins at 406-582-2224 or sjenkins@bozeman.net.

