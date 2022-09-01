Watch Now
Bozeman Police searching for man reportedly considered armed and dangerous

bias.jpg
Bozeman Police Department

Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 14:51:22-04

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is searching for a wanted person, considered "armed and dangerous."

In a social media post, BPD stated that Christopher Bias is a 44-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5’09” and 180 lbs. Bias is believed to be riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle that does not have a windshield and has a replacement seat held on with a yellow strap.

Bias is considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately and advise dispatch of the suspect's description and location. Bias poses an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley and has warrants for his arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

