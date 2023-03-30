Bozeman pays tribute to beloved downtown musician Elisha Mann on news of his passing

BOZEMAN — A musician known for brightening the streets of downtown Bozeman, picking his guitar, has passed away.

“Every time I’d walk downtown, there would be Elisha playing the guitar and singing and it always brought a smile to my face,” said Olivia Davis who has lived in Bozeman for almost 2 years.

She says she feels lucky to have gotten to hear 69-year-old Elisha Mann playing the blues on one of his many guitars.

“I never really interacted with him a whole lot but just knowing he was there brought a lot of light and energy to the town,” said Davis.

Davis is just one of many who has been touched by Elisha’s music.

“I used to walk down to the Co-Op for lunch and I’d always see Elisha on the corner in front of Schnee’s and we’d always wave and sometimes he’d stop playing and we’d chat for a bit,” said Tyler James who works at Music Villa off Main Street.

James met Elisha in 2003 and says he was always kind to his fellow musicians.

“Elisha was a very special person,” said James. “He loved everybody, he loved music, he was gracious and one of those guys who would go out of his way to make the local musicians feel good about what they were doing.”

On March 21, James received the news that Elisha had passed away, his battle with cancer now over.

“I was very emotional about it,” said James. “I just can’t believe I’ll never see him again.”

Many people have mentioned on social media that the streets of downtown Bozeman won’t be the same without him.



“I think people are really gonna miss him,” said James.

But he’ll surely never be forgotten.

“Music brings a community together and without hearing that music it’s definitely gonna feel a little lonely for a while,” said Davis.



