Bozeman non-profits react to bill that would restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youth

BOZEMAN — Non-profit organizations in Bozeman spoke out last week after the Montana State Legislature passed Senate Bill 99, which would restrict transgender youth across the state from receiving gender-affirming healthcare, in a 32 to 17 vote.

The bill is now headed to Governor Greg Gianforte’s desk to be signed into law.

Bridgercare, a non-profit in Bozeman that provides gender-affirming healthcare to transgender adults, said an unprecedented number of groups debated the bill in front of Montana lawmakers.

“As a person who's worked in non-profit medical healthcare for 20 years and through the session, I have never seen more medical providers show up to oppose a bill from pediatrics, endocrinologists, mental healthcare providers, all the way to emergency room doctors,” said Stephanie McDowell, Executive Director of Bridgercare.

Supporters of the bill said they are concerned about the lasting effects.

“Let’s be clear. We’re not saying ‘don’t transition.’ We are simply saying, ‘wait until you are 18,’” one lawmaker said from the floor.

A second supporter added, “Children live under the guardianship of adults precisely because they lack the maturity, prudence and experience to make safe, responsible decisions for themselves.”

McDowell, who adamantly opposed the legislation, discussed the consequences transgender youth could face if the bill were to pass.

“We have serious concerns that youth will not get the care that they need and their risk of suicide will increase,” McDowell began. “Then, we have concerns in general of government insertion into private decisions between a medical provider, a parent, and a young person.”

If Governor Gianforte signed off on the bill, transgender youth across the state who have been diagnosed with conditions like body dysmorphia would no longer be able to access puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or other gender-affirming treatments.

“There's copious amounts of research to show that helping people transition into their true gender relieves depression, anxiety, and people are just overall more healthy,” Bridgercare explained.

Opponents expressed concern about the amount of out-of-state supporters that testified before Montana lawmakers arguing that the legislation will protect Montana youth.

Some of those speakers included groups like Do No Harm, Mass Resistance, and Family Policy Alliance, a Christian lobbyist group, Bridgercare explained.

McDowell said, “This bill is not representative of Montanans. This bill is an agenda that's happening outside of Montana.”

SB 99 included new definitions for words like “male,” “female,” and “gender.”

Healthcare providers who violate the terms of the bill could face a mandatory one-year license suspension, the bill stated.

Bozeman resident Jon Jacobs said he is passionate about supporting LGBTQIA+ youth.

“I'm queer and I grew up queer. I didn't know that I was because there was no representation at all,” Jacobs said. “It wasn't until I made it to college that I saw other people like me that I realized that it's just needed.”

Jacobs started a non-profit in Bozeman called Pride House, which is one of only three not-for-profits statewide that provides a safe and supportive space for LGBTQIA+ kids.

Pride House said it serves roughly 70 kids from surrounding communities and it hopes to reach more, especially with the latest legislation.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the ACLU of Montana said they plan to sue if the bill is signed into law. The new restrictions would take effect on October 1.

LGBTQIA+ youth can find local resources here.