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Bozeman man arrested for allegedly stabbing his father multiple times

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MTN News
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BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly stabbing his father multiple times.

According to court documents, the suspect, 28-year-old Robert Blosser, reportedly told deputies he “lost control” and indicated the devil made him stab his father.

Court documents state the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Blosser’s mother around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday saying her son had a nervous breakdown and was stabbing her husband.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim with several injuries to his hands, head, and abdomen. He was transported to Bozeman Deaconess for treatment.

According to charging documents, Blosser told law enforcement he had previous thoughts of killing his father and started feeling different after changing his medication; his mother told deputies she believed he suffered a psychotic break.

“The defendant’s mental health condition is a critical factor for the courts to consider, especially in the context of criminal procedure, your honor,” said defense attorney for Blosser, Coty Calvin, at a hearing on Thursday.

Blosser is being charged with attempted deliberate homicide.

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