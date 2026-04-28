Bozeman High School evacuates students and staff after receiving a fake bomb threat swatting call Tuesday

BOZEMAN — A bomb threat forced students and staff to evacuate Bozeman High School today.

According to the Bozeman Police Department, the office staff received a recorded message just after noon. The message sounded like a fake swatting call, a false report of an emergency that schools have received in the past.

Following established safety protocols, the school district evacuated the entire building. All students and staff moved to the football stadium to stay safe.

Bozeman school resource officers and patrol officers quickly arrived on the scene to carry out a thorough sweep of the campus. Officers assessed the area and determined the building was safe, allowing students to return to campus for the afternoon.

The Bozeman Police Department believes the threat was a hoax and says there is no sign of any danger to the community. Police say they take community safety very seriously and appreciate the quick response and partnership with the school district.

Letter to parents and guardians from BSD7:

"Bozeman Public Schools - Bozeman High School Swatting Call

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Below is a copy of parent/guardian communication that was sent to Bozeman High School families this afternoon. If you have any questions please contact Lori Ross in the Superintendent’s office, lori.ross@bsd7.org 406-522-6001.

Respectfully,

Casey Bertram, Superintendent

12:48 PM

Dear Parents, Guardians, and Staff,

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities. We are writing to provide you with accurate information regarding an incident that occurred on campus today, April 28.

Event Timeline: 12:15 PM: Bozeman High School office staff received a message indicating a potential bomb threat to the building. The message was a recording and is consistent with similar recorded “swatting calls” received by schools in the past.

Immediate Action: Out of an abundance of caution and following our established safety protocols, the building was evacuated, and all students and staff were relocated to the football stadium.

Law Enforcement Response: Local law enforcement arrived on-site promptly to conduct a thorough sweep and assessment of the premises.

Once law enforcement completes their thorough walkthrough of the campus, students will return to campus for the afternoon. A follow-up message will be sent when students are back in class.

Respectfully,

Dan Mills, Principal

1:21 PM

Dear Parents, Guardians, and Staff,

At 1:17 PM, all students and staff were cleared to return to the building from the football stadium. The school day will proceed with its afternoon schedule. We understand that events of this nature can be stressful, and we want to commend our students and staff for their calm and orderly response during the evacuation. We also extend our gratitude to our local law enforcement partners for their swift and professional handling of the situation.

As always, parents are welcome to make decisions that are best for their families, and all absences will be excused for the afternoon periods.

The initial threat appeared consistent with recorded “swatting calls” that have targeted schools across the region. However, we will always take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our school community.

Counseling staff will be available throughout the afternoon for any students who may need support.

Respectfully,

Dan Mills, Principal"

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