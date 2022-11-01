Bozeman Health announces hospital name change

Bozeman Health announced that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s name is changing to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.
According to Bozeman Health, the name change comes in support of how they are growing to increase access to care for the community.
Below is a list of Bozeman Health's proper naming conventions:
- Bozeman Health
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center
- Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center
- Bozeman Health Hillcrest Senior Living
- Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic
- Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center
- Bozeman Health clinics and employed physician practices
- B2 MicroCare, B2 Urgent Care, B2 VirtualCare
Brianne Rogers of Bozeman Health also announced she is leaving to lead internal communications for Connections Health Solutions. Her last day with Bozeman Health is tomorrow, November 2.
Beginning Tuesday, November 2, Rogers will serve as the media relations liaison for Bozeman Health until the position is permanently filled.